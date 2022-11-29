Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:14 2022-11-29 pm EST
60.8300 RUB   +1.45%
04:43pBiden says inflation is slowing in 'good news for the holiday season'
RE
04:38pRussia's Prigozhin says Zambian student who died in Ukraine was fighting with Wagner
RE
03:25pCorn Falls as Traders Parse World Events -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Russia's Prigozhin says Zambian student who died in Ukraine was fighting with Wagner

11/29/2022 | 04:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday said a Zambian student who died in Ukraine had been fighting for his Wagner Private Military Group.

Zambia said it stood by a previous statement asking Moscow for an explanation of how Lemekhani Nyirenda, 23, went from serving a prison sentence near the Russian capital to dying at war in September.

In response to questions, the Zambian ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation said it was "firmly engaged" in trying to get the man's remains repatriated.

Nyirenda's father said he had been serving a nine-year jail sentence on the outskirts of Moscow for a drug offence when he was "conscripted" to fight. His family said it was unclear how he was recruited or by whom.

On Tuesday, Prigozhin's Concord catering group said Nyirenda had been recruited by Wagner. Prigozhin and other Wagner representatives have toured Russian prisons offering amnesty in return for signing up to fight for Russia in Ukraine.

"Yes, I remember this guy well," Prigozhin said in a written response to a question from a reporter as to whether the Zambian had been fighting for Wagner.

Prigozhin said Nyirenda had died a "hero" and that he was "one of the first to break into the enemy trenches on Sept. 22".

Reuters was unable to verify the circumstances of Nyirenda's death or Prigozhin's assertion that he had joined Wagner voluntarily.

Having for years denied his links to Wagner and operated in the shadows, Prigozhin has in recent months adopted a more assertive presence on the Russian domestic scene, criticising the military leadership, acknowledging that he had founded Wagner and admitting to interfering in U.S. elections.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:43pBiden says inflation is slowing in 'good news for the holiday season'
RE
04:38pRussia's Prigozhin says Zambian student who died in Ukraine was fighting with Wagner
RE
03:25pCorn Falls as Traders Parse World Events -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:11pWheat inches higher on hopes China will ease COVID-19 measures
RE
02:31pScholz welcomes Qatar LNG deal as 'building block' for German energy security
RE
02:24pRussia firing unarmed missiles to deplete Ukraine air defense, says U.S. military offic..
RE
02:20pEU inches towards deal on Russian oil price cap this week
RE
02:06pIMF and WTO leaders warn don't 'pull the plug' on global trade
RE
01:33pIMF's Georgieva, WTO leader: Don't 'pull the plug' on global..
RE
01:26pUkrainian soldiers face a new adversary: muddy tren..
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish