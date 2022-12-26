Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:48 2022-12-26 am EST
68.2500 RUB   +0.37%
06:56aRussia's Navalny accuses authorities of using prison to break his health
RE
05:02aRussia's Putin and China's Xi to confer this week - TASS quotes Kremlin
RE
03:05aJapan insurers in talks with reinsurers to resume coverage in Russian waters
RE
Russia's Putin and China's Xi to confer this week - TASS quotes Kremlin

12/26/2022 | 05:02am EST
FILE PHOTO: Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will speak before the end of the year, Russian state news agency TASS said on Monday, without giving details of the timing or format.

It quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying the two sides would release details in due course.

Putin and Xi proclaimed a "no limits" partnership between the two countries when the Russian leader visited Beijing in February, three weeks before his invasion of Ukraine.

With Western countries condemning the war and slamming Russia's economy with sanctions, the partnership with China has taken on even greater importance for Putin, though he publicly acknowledged in September that Beijing had expressed "questions and concern" over Ukraine.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Putin's Security Council, met Xi on a visit to Beijing last week.

Xi told Medvedev that China hopes all parties in the Ukraine crisis maintain restraint and resolve security concerns through political means, China's state news agency Xinhua reported.

(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish