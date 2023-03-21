Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:54:20 2023-03-21 pm EDT
77.2483 RUB   -0.32%
06:16pRussia's Putin and China's Xi toast 'friendship' in Moscow 
RE
06:02pBrazil's JBS Q4 net profit falls almost 64%
RE
05:03pIMF staff reaches agreement with Ukraine for $15.6 bln program
RE
Summary 
Summary

Russia's Putin and China's Xi toast 'friendship' in Moscow 

03/21/2023 | 06:16pm EDT
STORY: Xi's visit to Moscow - long touted by the Kremlin as a show of support from its most powerful friend - featured plenty of demonstrative bonhomie. The two leaders referred to each other as dear friends, promised economic cooperation and described their countries' relations as the best they have ever been.

After the state dinner, Putin saw off his Chinese counterpart from the Kremlin, concluding Xi's visit to Moscow.


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral