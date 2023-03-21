Russia's Putin and China's Xi toast 'friendship' in Moscow
03/21/2023 | 06:16pm EDT
STORY: Xi's visit to Moscow - long touted by the Kremlin as a show of support from its most powerful friend - featured plenty of demonstrative bonhomie. The two leaders referred to each other as dear friends, promised economic cooperation and described their countries' relations as the best they have ever been.
After the state dinner, Putin saw off his Chinese counterpart from the Kremlin, concluding Xi's visit to Moscow.