    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:21:47 2023-02-23 pm EST
75.7010 RUB   +1.10%
01:02pRussia's Putin discusses Karabakh crisis with Armenian PM - agencies
RE
12:56pEurope-minded Moldova feels the heat of Russia's war in Ukraine
RE
12:54pOne year into Ukraine war, China says sending weapons will not bring peace
RE
Russia's Putin discusses Karabakh crisis with Armenian PM - agencies

02/23/2023 | 01:02pm EST
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a meeting in Saint Petersburg

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday and discussed the crisis over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian agencies cited Yerevan as saying.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but its 120,000 inhabitants are predominantly ethnic Armenians. A 2020 war between Armenia and Azerbaijan was ended by a Moscow-brokered truce and the dispatch of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

Last December, Azerbaijani civilians identifying themselves as environmental activists began blocking the Lachin corridor, the only remaining road connecting the territory to Armenia.

"(Putin and Pashinyan) discussed the humanitarian, environmental and energy crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh caused by Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor," Russian agencies cited the Armenian government press service as saying.

"The Armenian prime minister stated the importance of Russia taking necessary steps to overcome it."

Armenia wants Putin to take a tougher line with Baku and use Russian peacekeepers to end the standoff. Azerbaijan denies it is blockading the enclave.

There was no mention of the conversation on the Kremlin's official website. Thursday is a public holiday in Russia.

Last week Putin talked to Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev and noted the importance of ensuring stability and security in the southern Caucasus region.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2023
