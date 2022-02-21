Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/21 03:29:11 pm
79.775 RUB   +2.21%
03:14pGermany must regulate gas storage to secure supplies - Habeck
RE
02:29pQUOTES-Extracts from Putin's speech on Ukraine
RE
02:19p'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Putin has broken international law, Britain says

02/21/2022 | 03:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British Prime Minister Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine is a breach of international law, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

While Johnson was speaking, Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, upping the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

"I gather just as I came into this press conference that Vladimir Putin has effectively announced that Russia is recognising the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. This is plainly in breach of international law. It's a ... flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine," Johnson told a press conference.

"It is a repudiation of the Minsk process and the Minsk agreements, and I think it's a very ill omen and a very dark sign."

After Putin had signed the decree, British foreign minister Liz Truss said the move violated the U.N. Charter and signalled an end to the Minsk process - a set of agreements designed to end a separatist war by Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine.

"We will not allow Russia's violation of its international commitments to go unpunished," she said in a statement on Twitter.

Johnson said he would talk with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday and would offer Britain's support.

When asked whether it was now time to impose sanctions on Russia, Johnson said he would have to wait and see what happened in eastern Ukraine.

"What I have said before about the package of sanctions is that they will be triggered with the first toecap of a Russian incursion or Russian invasion. But plainly what has happened is extremely bad news," he said.

"It is becoming clear that we're going to need to start applying as much pressure as we possibly can because it is hard to see how this situation improves."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:14pGermany must regulate gas storage to secure supplies - Habeck
RE
02:29pQUOTES-Extracts from Putin's speech on Ukraine
RE
02:19p'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan
RE
02:00pExplainer-What will Russian recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions mean?
RE
12:36pScholz told putin that russia has a responsibility to deescalate…
RE
12:17pFTSE 100 Closed Lower on Russia-Ukraine Crisis -2-
DJ
12:11pIn piece of Kremlin theatre, Putin weighs fateful decision on Ukraine
RE
12:10pIn piece of Kremlin theatre, Putin weighs fateful decision on Ukraine
RE
12:00pRussian banks increase liquid forex assets by $8.5 billion in Jan
RE
11:40aBiden meets national security team on Russia, Ukraine, official says
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish