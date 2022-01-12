Russia's Putin orders $2.3 bln pension hike as inflation bites

MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin
called on Wednesday for an 8.6% rise in public pensions this
year, slightly above the inflation rate, increasing state social
spending by another $2.3 billion as consumer price inflation
hovers near six-year highs.
Ahead of parliamentary elections last year Putin ordered
one-off social payments and public sector salary hikes worth at
least 500 billion roubles ($7 billion), which analysts said may
further fuel inflation.
Inflation in Russia accelerated to 8.4% last year,
preliminary data showed, nearly its highest level since early
2016 and double the central bank's target of 4%, leading the
regulator to tighten monetary policy.
Rising consumer prices are hitting living standards, while
Putin has for years promised to boost real disposable incomes.
Last year, he called for pre-emptive measures to stop inflation
from spiraling.
On Wednesday, he said pensions in Russia should be hiked by
8.6%, slightly above the preliminary inflation reading for last
year and higher than the initially planned 5.9% increase.
"Previously taken decisions will not cover for people's
expenses resulting from accelerated inflation last year," Putin
told a government meeting. "So I propose... to increase pensions
by slightly more than inflation."
As a result, pension payouts would rise by 1,400 roubles on
average, TASS news agency said, to nearly 19,000 roubles per
month. The move would cost the state budget an additional 172.7
billion roubles ($2.3 billion), the finance ministry said.
The central bank expects inflation to slow to 4%-4.5% by the
end of this year. It raised its benchmark interest rate to 8.5%
from 4.25% over the course of last year and has said more than
one rate hike is still possible in coming months.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; additional reporting by Darya
Korsunskaya; Editing by Hugh Lawson)