BERLIN, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Russian oil company Rosneft has taken a first step for constitutionally challenging the German government trusteeship on its German subsidiaries, its lawyers said on Wednesday.

In March, a court threw out a case brought by Rosneft against Berlin's move. The court said the German government's September decision was out of concern that disruptions in the supply of Russian oil could prevent Rosneft's German subsidiaries from getting sufficient supplies for Berlin's main refinery, Schwedt, which the court said was within the government's mandate.

A day after the court decision, Berlin extended its trusteeship for six more months.

Malmendier Legal, the law firm hired by Rosneft, on Wednesday said its analysis of the court's reasoning found that Rosneft's numerous arguments were not heard and its requests for evidence were not followed up.

The company filed a 32-page notice of appeal with the Federal Administrative Court on Monday for not sufficiently hearing its evidence and arguments, the law firm said.

"Such hearing objections are filed in preparation for a constitutional complaint concerning a violation of the right to be heard," Malmendier Legal added in a statement on LinkedIn.

Rosneft is also preparing other appeals to the European Court of Human Rights, Investment Protection Arbitration Court and the European Court of Justice, it added.

The German Economy Ministry declined to comment. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa in Berlin Editing by Matthew Lewis)