Russia's Sberbank expects profit to rebound this year
03/09/2023 | 04:04am EST
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank expects its profit this year to return close to levels before the Ukraine crisis, CEO German Gref said on Thursday after reporting a 78.3% slump last year owing to sweeping Western sanctions.
Sberbank made a 270.5 billion rouble profit last year, down from a record 1.25 trillion roubles in 2021.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by David Goodman)