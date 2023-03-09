Advanced search
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
75.9234 RUB   -0.13%
Russia's Sberbank expects profit to rebound this year
German chemical lobby sees further industry decline in 2023
Russia's Sberbank not expecting cenbank to cut rates this year -CEO
Russia's Sberbank expects profit to rebound this year

03/09/2023 | 04:04am EST
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank expects its profit this year to return close to levels before the Ukraine crisis, CEO German Gref said on Thursday after reporting a 78.3% slump last year owing to sweeping Western sanctions.

Sberbank made a 270.5 billion rouble profit last year, down from a record 1.25 trillion roubles in 2021.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by David Goodman)


