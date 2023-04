Russia's Shoigu promises increased munitions supplies in visit to Ukraine headquarters

In video published by the ministry on Telegram, Shoigu is shown presiding over a meeting with senior military officers, including General Valery Gerasimov, Russia's most senior soldier.

In the footage, Shoigu is shown telling colleagues that Russia would take steps to boost the supply of munitions to troops at the front. He says: "the volume of supplies of the most demanded ammunition has been determined. Necessary measures are being taken to increase them".

Shoigu has in recent months come under bitter criticism from hardline advocates of Russia's campaign in Ukraine - including Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group - who have accused him of failing to supply sufficient munitions to troops on the frontline.

