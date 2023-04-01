Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:16:17 2023-04-01 am EDT
77.4250 RUB   +0.58%
05:46aRussia's Shoigu promises increased munitions supplies in visit to Ukraine headquarters
RE
05:18aRussia's war on Ukraine latest: IMF approves $15.6 billion Ukraine loan
RE
01:01aGermany's military gaps cannot be fully bridged by 2030, defence minister
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's Shoigu promises increased munitions supplies in visit to Ukraine headquarters

04/01/2023 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting of Defence Ministry Board in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu promised to boost munitions supplies to Russian forces in Ukraine during a visit to the headquarters of Moscow's troops fighting in the country, according to footage published by the Defence Ministry on Saturday.

In video published by the ministry on Telegram, Shoigu is shown presiding over a meeting with senior military officers, including General Valery Gerasimov, Russia's most senior soldier.

In the footage, Shoigu is shown telling colleagues that Russia would take steps to boost the supply of munitions to troops at the front. He says: "the volume of supplies of the most demanded ammunition has been determined. Necessary measures are being taken to increase them".

Shoigu has in recent months come under bitter criticism from hardline advocates of Russia's campaign in Ukraine - including Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group - who have accused him of failing to supply sufficient munitions to troops on the frontline.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:46aRussia's Shoigu promises increased munitions supplies in visit to Ukraine headquarters
RE
05:18aRussia's war on Ukraine latest: IMF approves $15.6 billio..
RE
01:01aGermany's military gaps cannot be fully bridged by 2030, defence minister
RE
03/31Reuters-schedule/…
RE
03/31S&P 500 Shares Up Weekly on Easing Banking Woes, Higher Energy Prices
MT
03/31Argentina restarts poultry exports weeks after bird flu episode
RE
03/31Munitions, anti-tank rockets in next $2.6 billion US pledge for Ukraine -sources
RE
03/31Ukraine marks Bucha recapture anniversary
RE
03/31Ukraine marks Bucha recapture anniversary
RE
03/31Russia: U.S. threats over reporter's arrest will 'reap whirlwind'
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer