Russia's State Duma Council to hold special meeting on Zaporizhzhia nuclear station on Thursday

In an official statement published Monday, the parliament said a session of the Council of the State Duma will be held on Aug. 25 to discuss "the threat to the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant."

Sergei Mironov, head of the pro-Kremlin A Just Russia party in the parliament, said the council - which includes the speaker and party leaders - would adopt a "tough statement" over Kyiv's actions regarding the plant and call on the United Nations and other international bodies to intervene.

Moscow has accused Kyiv of launching strikes at the plant, which is in territory controlled by Russian forces but is still operated by Ukrainian staff. Kyiv has denied shelling the site, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, and says Russia is planning a "provocation" there to justify further aggressive action.

Russia's defence ministry said last week it could shut down the plant if shelling continues.

(Reporting by Reuters)