Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  09:12:28 2023-02-25 pm EST
75.8000 RUB    0.00%
03:22aMoscow accuses U.S. of attempts to disrupt Russia-Africa relations
RE
02:35aPutin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability - state TV
RE
02:01aReuters-schedule/…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's UN diplomat accuses West of arm twisting in vote isolating Moscow

02/25/2023 | 09:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.N. General Assembly holds high-level meeting on adoption of a resolution on Ukraine, in New York

(Reuters) - Russia's senior diplomat to the United Nations accused the West on Sunday of "cowboy" methods and "arm twisting" of some countries during last week's United Nations General Assembly vote that demanding Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

The 193-member General Assembly of the U.N. on Thursday overwhelmingly isolated Russia, calling on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion for a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in line with the founding U.N. Charter.

"The methods of achieving the result are again 'cowboy'," Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador, said on the Telegram messaging platform.

He added that a number of representatives from "developing" countries complained to the Russian mission about pressure from their Western colleagues who are allies of Kyiv.

"According to our calculations, almost 30 pairs of arms were twisted," Polyansky said.

Polyansky did not provide any evidence for his accusations and there has been no public comments from developing countries about pressure on them to vote in support of the U.N. resolution.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:22aMoscow accuses U.S. of attempts to disrupt Russia-Africa relations
RE
02:35aPutin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability - state TV
RE
02:01aReuters-schedule/…
RE
01:55aUkraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful
RE
12:12aChina's EU ambassador says EU leaders may visit China by mid-2023
RE
02/25Russia says foreign ministers meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran in works
RE
02/25Belarus says it has 1.5 million potential soldiers outside armed forces
RE
02/25Russia's UN diplomat accuses West of arm twisting in vote isolating Moscow
RE
02/25Iran's currency slides to record low as savers buy dollars
RE
02/25Ukraine has electricity reserves, no more outages planned if no new strikes
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral