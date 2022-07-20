Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:13 2022-07-20 am EDT
55.4620 RUB   -1.76%
10:16aRussia's central bank eases more currency controls
RE
10:16aGoldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Says Will be a 'Long, Long Time' Before Any Return to Russia
MT
09:57aBaker Hughes' Q2 loss widens as Russia-related charges, inflation bite
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's central bank eases more currency controls

07/20/2022 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view shows Russia's Central Bank headquarters in Moscow

(This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will allow banks from designated "unfriendly countries" to trade between foreign currencies on the Russian forex markets, the regulator said on Wednesday.

Moscow has labelled countries that hit it with sanctions as "unfriendly" - a list that includes the entire European Union, United States, Britain, Japan, Australia and others.

The bank also abolished a 30% limit on advance payments to non-residents on import contracts for some services - part of currency controls introduced after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, triggering a raft of Western sanctions.

The central bank said the relaxation of the controls would "support foreign economic activity and create the conditions for building new supply chains".

Russia has pushed its financial sector to move away from the U.S. dollar, euro and other currencies of countries that have levied sanctions on Moscow since Feb. 24. Amid falling imports and the restrictions on foreign currency trading and withdrawals, the rouble has surged to multi-year highs. But that has spooked policymakers, who say the strong currency is hurting the country's industry, and prompted the bank to slash interest rates and gradually lift some restrictions.

Allowing non-resident banks from "unfriendly countries" to start trading between different foreign currencies on the Russian market will "help Russian banks better meet the demand of companies and citizens," it said.

A ban on trading in roubles will remain in place, the central bank said in a statement, and non-financial foreign companies from "unfriendly countries" are still prohibited from all forex trading on the Russian market.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:16aRussia's central bank eases more currency controls
RE
10:16aGoldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Says Will be a 'Long, Long Time' Before Any Return to R..
MT
09:57aBaker Hughes' Q2 loss widens as Russia-related charges, inflation bite
RE
09:17aBaker hughes says biggest negative impact for russia this year i…
RE
09:11aBaker hughes ceo says ofs is the largest product line in russia,…
RE
08:59aShip insurers seek more assurances on Ukraine grain corridor
RE
08:49aNord Stream 1 gas deliveries announced for Thursday - reports
RE
08:42aBaker hughes ceo says it has moved closer to reaching an agreeme…
RE
07:16aBaker Hughes' Q2 loss widens as Russia-related charges, inflation bite
RE
07:10aUK gives development consent for Sizewell C nuclear plant
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish