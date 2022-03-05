Russia's demand for guarantees "not constructive" for Vienna talks -Iranian official

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's demand for written
guarantees from the United States that sanctions on Moscow would
not damage its cooperation with Iran is "not constructive" for
talks between Tehran and global powers to revive a 2015 nuclear
deal, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Saturday.
"Russians had put this demand on table since two days ago.
There is an understanding that by changing its position in
Vienna talks Russia wants to secure its interests in other
places. This move is not constructive for Vienna nuclear talks,"
said the official in Tehran.
Russia said on Saturday that Western sanctions imposed over
the conflict in Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the
Iran nuclear deal, warning the West that Russian national
interests would have to be taken into account.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans)