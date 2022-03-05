Log in
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's demand for guarantees "not constructive" for Vienna talks -Iranian official

03/05/2022 | 07:43am EST
DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's demand for written guarantees from the United States that sanctions on Moscow would not damage its cooperation with Iran is "not constructive" for talks between Tehran and global powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Saturday.

"Russians had put this demand on table since two days ago. There is an understanding that by changing its position in Vienna talks Russia wants to secure its interests in other places. This move is not constructive for Vienna nuclear talks," said the official in Tehran.

Russia said on Saturday that Western sanctions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the Iran nuclear deal, warning the West that Russian national interests would have to be taken into account. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
