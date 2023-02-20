Russia's economy contracted 2.1% in 2022 - statistics service

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia's economy contracted
2.1% last year, the federal statistics service said on Monday,
compared with a 5.6% year-on-year rise in 2021, hurt by the
fallout from Moscow's decision to send tens of thousands of
troops into Ukraine last February.
Rosstat's first gross domestic product (GDP) estimate for
2022 was a marked improvement on forecasts made soon after the
conflict began. The economy ministry at one point predicted that
the economy would shrink more than 12% last year, exceeding the
falls in output seen after the Soviet Union collapsed and during
the 1998 financial crisis.
