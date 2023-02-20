Russia's economy contracted 2.1% in 2022 - statistics service

Advanced search
This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia's economy contracted 2.1% last year, the federal statistics service said on Monday, compared with a 5.6% year-on-year rise in 2021, hurt by the fallout from Moscow's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine last February.

Rosstat's first gross domestic product (GDP) estimate for 2022 was a marked improvement on forecasts made soon after the conflict began. The economy ministry at one point predicted that the economy would shrink more than 12% last year, exceeding the falls in output seen after the Soviet Union collapsed and during the 1998 financial crisis. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2023
09:39aRussian defence chief keeps job despite Ukraine routs thanks to Putin
RE
09:32aRussian rouble falls back after nascent recovery
RE
09:20aDeveloping countries' debt troubles in focus at G20 talks, says Germany's Lindner
RE
08:12aBiden, Zelenskiy meet in Kyiv before invasion anniversary
RE
08:11aReaction and remarks from Biden's visit to Ukraine
RE
08:07aRussian officials are denying ammunition to Wagner fighters - group founder
RE
08:00aAsia diesel profits wane as China boosts exports, m..
RE
07:44aKazakh oil decouples from Russian crude but risk weighs on price
RE
07:26aShares gain as U.S. holiday interrupts interest-rate reality check
RE
07:23aZelenskiy: should China ally with Russia, there would be a world war - Welt
RE
More news
