Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia's top airline assessing sanctions impact, asks EU regulators for clarity

03/02/2022 | 06:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot is seen on an Airbus A320 in Colomiers near Toulouse, France

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's top airline Aeroflot said on Wednesday that it was assessing the impact of Western sanctions on its leased planes and that it was asking European Union (EU) regulators for clarity about the sanctions.

It added in a financial report that it was hard to estimate the impact of sanctions on its planes made in Russia and the United States, but that 41% of its planes in operation were EU-made.

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:31aEU excludes seven Russian banks from SWIFT - official journal
RE
06:31aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
06:29aSanctions "significantly" increase chance of Russia international debt default - JPMorg..
RE
06:21aRussian prime minister mishustin says there are risks that russ…
RE
06:21aAluminium streaks to record on fears logistics issues will hit supply
RE
06:20aUK's Johnson supports need for more sanctions to put 'maximum pressure' on Putin
RE
06:18aSiemens Energy stopping all new business in Russia
RE
06:18aRussian top airline aeroflot says hard to estimate sanctions imp…
RE
06:17aANZ on The Relevance to China of the Russia-Ukraine Crisis
MT
06:10aRussia captures biggest city yet; Biden leads ovation for Ukraine
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish