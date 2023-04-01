Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:16:17 2023-04-01 am EDT
77.4250 RUB   +0.58%
05:46aRussia's Shoigu promises increased munitions supplies in visit to Ukraine headquarters
RE
05:18aRussia's war on Ukraine latest: IMF approves $15.6 billion Ukraine loan
RE
01:01aGermany's military gaps cannot be fully bridged by 2030, defence minister
RE
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: IMF approves $15.6 billion Ukraine loan

04/01/2023 | 05:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man walks past the IMF logo at HQ in Washington

(Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said its executive board had approved a four-year $15.6 billion loan programme for Ukraine, part of a global $115 billion package to support the country's economy as it battles Russia's 13-month-old invasion.

DIPLOMACY, WEAPONRY

* The International Olympic Committee criticized Ukraine's decision not to allow Ukrainian athletes to take part in qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics if they have to compete against Russians, saying on Saturday this will hurt only Ukrainian sport and its athletes.

* A $2.6 billion U.S. military aid package that could include air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets and fuel trucks for Ukraine's fight against Russia is expected to be announced as soon as Monday, three U.S. officials said on Friday.

* A senior Ukrainian official on Friday ruled out any ceasefire in Russia's war on his country that would involve Russian forces remaining on territory they now occupy in Ukraine.

* Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday Russia faced "existential threats" to its security and development from "unfriendly states" as he presented President Vladimir Putin with an updated foreign policy doctrine.

* U.S. Secretary of State Blinken will push back on Russia's attempts to "weaponise energy" and rally support for a Ukrainian counteroffensive when he meets NATO foreign ministers in Brussels next week, an official said.

* Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that Russia, which has decided to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, could if necessary put intercontinental nuclear missiles there too.

U.S. REPORTER'S ARREST

* Russia said on Friday that if the United States threatened Moscow over its arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, it would "reap the whirlwind", the state-owned news agency RIA reported.

(Compiled by Reuters editors)


© Reuters 2023
