Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Zelenskiy says Russia suffers extraordinary losses

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces are inflicting
"extraordinarily significant" losses on Russian invaders near
the town of Vuhledar, and the defence of the beleaguered town of
Bakhmut would continue, but "not at any price", President
Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, commenting on fighting in
the eastern Donbas region.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield
reports.
DIPLOMACY
* U.S. President Joe Biden will visit Poland over Feb. 20-22
to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on
Feb. 24. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he would
discuss with Biden possibly increasing U.S. troop presence in
Poland and making it more permanent.
* Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will travel to Kyiv
on Monday to meet Zelenskiy, a political source in Rome said on
Sunday. Meloni, who took office in October, has said she planned
to visit Kyiv before the anniversary of Russia's invasion.
* Zelenskiy said in an interview published by the Italian
daily Corriere della Sera on Sunday that the French President
Emmanuel Macron was wasting his time considering any sort of
dialogue with Russia. The two presidents spoke by telephone on
Sunday.
* Ukrainian officials have urged U.S. Congress members to
press Biden's administration to send F-16 jet fighters to Kyiv,
lawmakers said.
* The Biden administration is planning to impose new export
controls and a fresh round of sanctions, targeting Russia's
defense and energy sectors, financial institutions and several
individuals, Bloomberg News reported.
* The United States has concluded that Russia has committed
"crimes against humanity" during its nearly year-long invasion
of Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris said. Moscow responded
that Washington was trying to foment crisis with the allegation.
* Russia has charged 680 Ukrainian officials, including 118
members of the armed forces and defence ministry with breaking
laws governing the conduct of war, including the use of weapons
against civilians, TASS news agency reported on Monday.
* U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China's top
Chinese diplomat Wang Yi at a Munich conference of consequences
should China provide material support to Russia's invasion,
while Harris said Chinese support would reward aggression.
* Wang said China has "neither stood by idly nor thrown fuel
on the fire" regarding the crisis in Ukraine, and continues to
call for peace and dialogue.
* European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on
Sunday backed a call for the bloc's members to buy arms jointly
to help Ukraine but warned it would not solve Kyiv's urgent need
for more ammunition now.
FIGHTING
* Ukrainian troops conducting weekend exercises near the
small town of Siversk said they were preparing to defend one of
the possible targets of a new Russian offensive. The town, which
had a pre-war population of 10,000, is 35 km (21 miles) north of
Bakhmut - scene of fierce fighting in recent weeks.
