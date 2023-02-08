Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:38:15 2023-02-08 am EST
73.4173 RUB   +1.81%
11:47aPortugal to send Ukraine three Leopard 2 tanks
RE
11:44aRussia sanctions 77 Americans in tit-for-tat move
RE
11:12aGerman minister: First battalion of Leopard 2 tanks could reach Ukraine in March/April
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia sanctions 77 Americans in tit-for-tat move

02/08/2023 | 11:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Russia hit dozens of U.S. politicians and officials with sanctions on Wednesday in what it said was a retaliatory move for Washington's support for Kyiv and a response to the West's own unprecedented package of sanctions against Moscow.

Russia's foreign ministry said it was permanently barring some 77 U.S. citizens from entering Russia, as it attacked Washington's "hostile actions".

The list is made up of 33 governors of U.S. states and a host of other mid-ranking state and federal officials.

The United States and its allies, including Britain and the European Union, have added hundreds of members of Russia's political and business elites to their own sanctions lists since Moscow invaded Ukraine last February.

The West's measures have frozen any assets of those named that are located in their jurisdictions and banned those people from entering their countries.

(Reporting by Jake Cordell; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:47aPortugal to send Ukraine three Leopard 2 tanks
RE
11:44aRussia sanctions 77 Americans in tit-for-tat move
RE
11:12aGerman minister: First battalion of Leopard 2 tanks could reach Ukraine ..
RE
11:11aRussia's 2022 economic fall seen in lower incomes, slumping consumer demand
RE
11:10aRussian weekly consumer prices climb ahead of central bank rate decision
RE
10:58aKFC Parent Yum! Brands' Fourth-Quarter Results Top Views
MT
10:57aZelenskiy to ask EU summit for more arms and quick accession - Ukrainian official
RE
10:46aRussia: U.S. has questions to answer over Nord Stream explosions
RE
10:36aAlgeria Wheat Imports to Reach 8.2 Million Tons in 2022-23
DJ
10:11aMacron to host Ukraine's Zelenskiy and Germany's Scholz in Paris on Wednesday
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish