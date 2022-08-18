Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:08 2022-08-18 pm EDT
59.0000 RUB   -2.43%
02:22pRussian villagers evacuate after ammunition base fire near Ukraine border, official says
RE
02:01pGermany's Scholz to sign hydrogen deal on Canada trip, discuss LNG
RE
01:57pUkraine, UN agreed parameters for IAEA mission to nuclear plant - Zelenskiy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia says 3 MiG warplanes with hypersonic missiles moved to Kaliningrad region -media

08/18/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Thursday three MiG-31E warplanes equipped with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles have been relocated to its Kaliningrad region, Interfax reported.

Russian state-owned news agency RIA cited the ministry as saying that the MiG jets would be on round-the-clock duty.

Kaliningrad, a Russian Baltic coast exclave located between NATO and European Union members Poland and Lithuania, became a flashpoint after Lithuania moved to limit goods transit to the region through its territory, with Russia promising retaliation.

Tensions in the region have risen since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine six months ago in what it calls a "special military operation".

Earlier on Thursday, Finland's Defence Ministry said that two Russian MiG-31 jets were suspected of violating its airspace near the city of Porvoo, on the Gulf of Finland 150 km (90 miles) from Russia.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington had seen the announcements from Russia regarding the repositioning of assets, which he said portrayed it as a matter of defense and deterrence.

"That of course is nonsense," Price told reporters.

"Russia does not face a threat from NATO. Russia does not face a threat from Finland. Russia does not face a threat from any other country."

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:22pRussian villagers evacuate after ammunition base fire near Ukraine border, official say..
RE
02:01pGermany's Scholz to sign hydrogen deal on Canada trip, discuss LNG
RE
01:57pUkraine, UN agreed parameters for IAEA mission to nuclear plant - Zelenskiy
RE
01:47pRussian duo hail Stars Coffee as successor brand to Starbucks
RE
01:31pRussia charges to third in list countries using China's yuan
RE
12:41pLukoil says no lawful grounds for postponing Ghana oilfield submission
RE
12:36pU.N. chief seeks 'spirit of compromise' over Ukraine grain initiative
RE
12:20pErdogan says he discussed ways to end Ukraine conflict with Guterres, Zelenskiy
RE
12:18pUkraine, UN agreed parameters for IAEA mission to nuclear plant - Zelenskiy
RE
12:18pZelenskiy says negotiations with russia are only possible if rus…
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish