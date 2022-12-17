Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:28 2022-12-16 pm EST
64.0000 RUB   +0.20%
08:07aRussia says it hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure, military targets on Friday
RE
07:18aAzerbaijan sees gas exports to Europe edging up in 2023 - Interfax
RE
07:06aBreakneck LNG build-out shows Germany can move fast, Scholz says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia says EU's new sanctions will just cause more problems for the bloc

12/17/2022 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria attend a joint news conference in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The latest round of Europen Union sanctions against Russia over Ukraine will just exacerbate problems within the bloc, a spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

EU leaders agreed this week to provide 18 billion euros ($19 billion) in financing to Ukraine next year and hit Moscow with a ninth package of sanctions. The latest measures blacklist nearly 200 more people and bar investment in Russia's mining industry, among other steps.

"The current 'package' will have the same effect as all the previous ones - exacerbation of socio-economic problems in the European Union itself," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

She also called on Brussels to cancel all restrictions that directly or indirectly, are having an impact on Russian exports of grains and fertilizers.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would expand trade cooperation with new partners, including by sharply increasing gas exports to China, to combat Western sanctions.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:07aRussia says it hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure, military targets on Friday
RE
07:18aAzerbaijan sees gas exports to Europe edging up in 2023 - Interfax
RE
07:06aBreakneck LNG build-out shows Germany can move fast, Scholz says
RE
07:06aPalm oil to trade between 3,500-5000 rgt/T until May- analyst Mistry
RE
06:52aItalian economy minister says ECB rates hikes worrying for Rome
RE
06:30aRussia says EU's new sanctions will just cause more problems for the bloc
RE
05:29aRussia installs shield over Zaporizhzhia nuclear storage site
RE
05:16aAir raid alert sounds across Ukraine - officials
RE
04:37aFounder of Russian private militia accuses France in Central African Republic attack
RE
04:28aFour leaders sign agreement to bring green Azeri energy to Europe
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish