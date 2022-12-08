Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:44 2022-12-08 am EST
62.7970 RUB   +0.40%
05:51aSaudi lays on lavish welcome as China's Xi heralds 'new era' in relations
RE
05:51aRussia says U.S. withdrawal from INF treaty 'created vacuum'
RE
05:39aRussia's Duma passes bill banning surrogacy for foreigners
RE
Russia says U.S. withdrawal from INF treaty 'created vacuum'

12/08/2022 | 05:51am EST
St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that the United States' withdrawal from a treaty banning intermediate-range nuclear missiles was a destructive act that had created a vacuum and stoked additional security risks.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the U.S. decision to pull out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty in August 2019 was "destructive".

"The INF treaty had an indefinite life and was able to provide predictable restraint in the missile sphere for many years to come," she said.

Zakharova was speaking on the 35th anniversary of the signing of the treaty by U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2022
