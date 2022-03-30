Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia says Ukraine willing to meet core demands, but work continues

03/30/2022 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

(Reuters) - Russia's lead negotiator at talks with Ukraine said on Wednesday that Kyiv had stated a willingness to meet core Russian demands, but that Moscow's position on the Donbas region and annexed Crimea remained unchanged.

Vladimir Medinsky said on Russian television that Ukraine had said in writing it was willing to give up its ambition of joining NATO, adopt 'non-bloc' status, renounce nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction and commit not to host foreign troops or military bases on its soil.

Medinsky also said Ukraine had agreed not to conduct military exercises with foreign armies except by agreement with state guarantors including Russia.

"Ukraine has declared its readiness to fulfil those fundamental requirements that Russia has been insisting on over the past years. If these obligations are met, then the threat of creating a NATO bridgehead on Ukrainian territory will be eliminated," Medinsky said.

"This is the essence, meaning and importance of the document preliminarily agreed upon at a ... high level by Ukraine. However, work continues, negotiations continue."

Medinsky was speaking a day after talks in Istanbul where Russia said it would significantly reduce military operations near Kyiv and the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv to promote trust, a commitment that drew scepticism from Kyiv and Western governments.

He said Russia was not giving up its insistence that Ukraine recognise the loss of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and the independence of the two self-proclaimed breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine that make up the Donbas region.

"I want to emphasise separately that our country's position on principle regarding Crimea and Donbas remains unchanged," Medinsky said.

That is a major sticking point for Ukraine, which says it will not make any concessions on its territorial integrity.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Crypto ETFs still a popular item on investors’ menu
TI
11:14aBP Reportedly Looking to Offload Russia Assets to Firms in Asia, Middle East
MT
11:12aMARKETS IN Q1 : Invasion and inversion shake world order
RE
11:07aFactbox-EU nations' measures in case Russian gas supply stops
RE
11:07aU.S. private payrolls rise solidly; corporate profits growth slows
RE
10:59aNokian Tyres scales down dividend proposal
RE
10:58aU.S. imposes sanctions on key actors in Iran's ballistic missile program
RE
10:56aOil rebounds on tight supply, prospects of new Russia sanctions
RE
10:55aSterling rises vs dollar, hits three-month low versus euro
RE
10:53aSanctioned Russian bank VTB sees strong demand for gold bars
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral