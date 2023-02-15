Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:15:56 2023-02-15 am EST
73.7800 RUB   +0.26%
12:39aRussia says breaks through defences in Ukraine's Luhansk - Interfax
RE
12:04aA year into war, Ukraine's Zelenskiy defies Putin against the odds
RE
12:01aPutin, secure in power, sets stage for long and draining war
RE
Russia says breaks through defences in Ukraine's Luhansk - Interfax

02/15/2023 | 12:39am EST
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian troops have broken through the defences of Ukrainian forces in part of the Luhansk region, the Russian Defence Ministry said early on Wednesday.

"During the offensive ... the Ukrainian troops randomly retreated to a distance of up to three kilometres (1.9 miles)from the previously occupied lines," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Even the more fortified second line of defence of the enemy could not hold the breakthrough of the Russian military."

Reuters was not able to independently verify the battlefield report.

The ministry did not specify in which part of the Luhansk region the offensive took place.

Ukraine's military has been reporting increasingly heavy Russian shelling along the frontline, with officials calling the situation difficult, but also saying that its army has been able to repel many Russian attacks. Ukraine has urged allies to speed up the pace of military aid.

Russia now holds swathes of the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, including its nuclear plant, nearly all of Luhansk and over half of Donetsk, including the regional capital. (Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
12:39aRussia says breaks through defences in Ukraine's Luhansk - Interfax
