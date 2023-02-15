Russia says breaks through defences in Ukraine's Luhansk - Interfax

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian troops have broken through
the defences of Ukrainian forces in part of the Luhansk region,
the Russian Defence Ministry said early on Wednesday.
"During the offensive ... the Ukrainian troops randomly
retreated to a distance of up to three kilometres (1.9
miles)from the previously occupied lines," the ministry said on
the Telegram messaging app.
"Even the more fortified second line of defence of the enemy
could not hold the breakthrough of the Russian military."
Reuters was not able to independently verify the battlefield
report.
The ministry did not specify in which part of the Luhansk
region the offensive took place.
Ukraine's military has been reporting increasingly heavy
Russian shelling along the frontline, with officials calling the
situation difficult, but also saying that its army has been able
to repel many Russian attacks. Ukraine has urged allies to speed
up the pace of military aid.
Russia now holds swathes of the southern regions of Kherson
and Zaporizhzhia, including its nuclear plant, nearly all of
Luhansk and over half of Donetsk, including the regional
capital.
(Reporting by Reuters;
Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Kim Coghill)