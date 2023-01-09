Russia says cargo shipments by train fell 3.8% in 2022

*
This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Russian cargo shipments by
train fell 3.8% year-on-year in 2022 to 1.23 billion tonnes,
national railway operator Russian Railways (RZhD) said on
Monday, as unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine hurt
Moscow's ability to export goods.
The figure - which measures the volume of goods transported
on Russia's rail network - turned out to be better than the
double-digit drop Moscow had expected, RZhD said.
Timber shipments fell the most - by 24.8% year-on-year, RZhD
said, while grain shipments declined by 4.8% in 2022 after
plunging 25% in the first quarter.
The volume of goods shipped for construction increased by
5.7%, it added.
(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Writing by Caleb Davis, Editing
by Mark Trevelyan)