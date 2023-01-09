Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:20 2023-01-09 am EST
70.3750 RUB   -1.55%
04:22aShares surge to five-month highs as China reopens borders
RE
04:18aRomania quietly catches up with richer neighbours, helped by EU cash
RE
04:07aTaiwan Consumer Inflation Rises More Than Expected on Higher Food Prices
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia says cargo shipments by train fell 3.8% in 2022

01/09/2023 | 03:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Russian cargo shipments by train fell 3.8% year-on-year in 2022 to 1.23 billion tonnes, national railway operator Russian Railways (RZhD) said on Monday, as unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine hurt Moscow's ability to export goods.

The figure - which measures the volume of goods transported on Russia's rail network - turned out to be better than the double-digit drop Moscow had expected, RZhD said.

Timber shipments fell the most - by 24.8% year-on-year, RZhD said, while grain shipments declined by 4.8% in 2022 after plunging 25% in the first quarter.

The volume of goods shipped for construction increased by 5.7%, it added. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Writing by Caleb Davis, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:22aShares surge to five-month highs as China reopens borders
RE
04:18aRomania quietly catches up with richer neighbours, helped by EU cash
RE
04:07aTaiwan Consumer Inflation Rises More Than Expected on Higher Food Prices
MT
03:57aRussia says cargo shipments by train fell 3.8% in 2022
RE
03:47aTraffic in Suez Canal normal after ship breakdown dealt with- SCA
RE
03:04aMeta's Oversight Board tells company to allow 'death to Khamenei' posts
RE
02:41aEfforts under way to refloat ship stuck in Suez Canal, authority says
RE
02:28aIndia's thermal coal imports up nearly 15% in 2022 - Coalmint
RE
02:23aTake Five: Welcome to 2023
RE
01:20aReuters-schedule/…
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish