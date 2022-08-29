Russia says economy to contract by less than 3% in 2022

* This content was produced in Russia where the law
restricts
coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine
MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Russia's economy will shrink by
less than 3% in 2022, a much shallower contraction than
initially expected, while inflation will be below earlier
projections, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on
Monday.
Russia's economy took a hit from sweeping Western sanctions
that followed Moscow's move to send tens of thousands of troops
into Ukraine on Feb. 24. But the economic aftermath has proved
not to be as painful as initially feared.
Belousov said Russia's gross domestic product (GDP) would
fall by "a little more than 2%" this year, followed by a decline
of "no more than 1%" in 2023.
The latest set of forecasts from the economy ministry in
mid-August suggested GDP would contract 4.2% this year, having
earlier warned of a drop of more than 12% - which would have
been the biggest fall in economic output since the mid-1990s
crisis following the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Despite unprecedented sanctions and many foreign companies
leaving Russia, the government saw no signs that the labour
market situation is worsening, Belousov said, although there
were risks that it could.
The unemployment rate stood at 3.9% in June, the lowest
since the statistics service started publishing the figure in
1992, according to the Eikon database.
After soaring to a 20-year high of 17.8% in April after the
rouble collapsed to a record low, full-year inflation will be
12-13%, Belousov said.
Non-commodity exports this year will fall by 17% as Russia
has lost access to European markets, Belousov told a televised
government meeting. Imports of consumer goods have, however,
nearly recovered thanks to new trade routes and parallel
imports.
"Imports are a key issue, since limiting imports is one of
the tools, the levers of the whole logic of sanctions on our
country," he said.
Russia has included a wide range of products from foreign
carmakers, technology companies and consumer brands in the
parallel imports scheme, aimed at shielding consumers after
regular imports slumped.
Investment imports have suffered more, Belousov said,
predicting a decline of up to a fifth this year.
"The situation remains quite difficult due to both
restrictions on imports of investment equipment and other
sanctions," Belousov said, predicting the decline in capital
investment to reach its maximum level in the fourth quarter this
year and early next year.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)