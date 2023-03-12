Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:53:47 2023-03-11 am EST
75.8000 RUB   -0.49%
06:55aTurkish defmin says he believes Black Sea grain deal will be extended
RE
12:50aIran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster
RE
03/11Factbox-China's new line-up of top government leaders
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia says forces continue attack in Ukraine's Donetsk region

03/12/2023 | 08:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that its forces continued to conduct military operations in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, claiming to have killed more than 220 Ukrainian servicemen over the past 24 hours.

"In the Donetsk direction... more than 220 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 7 vehicles, as well as a D-30 howitzer were destroyed during the day," the defence ministry said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the defence ministry's claim.

Both sides claim to have inflicted significant losses and the exact numbers are difficult to verify.

Ukraine said on Saturday that more than 500 Russian troops had been killed or wounded in a recent 24-hour period as they battled for control of Bakhmut.

Russian forces and troops from the privately run Wagner group of mercenaries have captured territory in the eastern part of the city and outskirts to the north and south, but have so far failed to encircle it completely.

Moscow says capturing Bakhmut would punch a hole in Ukrainian defences and be a step towards seizing all of the Donbas industrial region, a major target.

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:55aTurkish defmin says he believes Black Sea grain deal will be extended
RE
12:50aIran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster
RE
03/11Factbox-China's new line-up of top government leaders
RE
03/11SpaceX capsule splashes down with ISS crew of four
RE
03/11U.S.-sanctioned general to become public face of China's growing military
RE
03/11China names U.S.-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as defence minister
RE
03/11SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission
RE
03/11Ukraine: Russia suffered more than 500 killed and wounded in one day at Bakhmut
RE
03/11Russian Orthodox head appeals against eviction of church from Kyiv
RE
03/11Russian shelling kills 3 Ukrainian civilians in Kherson, one in the east
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral