    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:57:20 2023-02-24 am EST
75.7800 RUB   +0.54%
07:03aRussia says forces pressing attack along Ukraine's Donetsk front
RE
06:46aWealthy G7 nations gearing up for new volley of sanctions on Russia
RE
06:38aFinancial crime watchdog FATF suspends Russia's membership over Ukraine war
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia says forces pressing attack along Ukraine's Donetsk front

02/24/2023 | 07:03am EST
(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that its forces continued to attack along the front line in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, claiming to have killed up to 240 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to conduct a special military operation," the defence ministry said in a daily briefing on the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Group of Forces inflicted a comprehensive fire attack on accumulations of the enemy's manpower and equipment along the entire line of contact."

Reuters was not able to independently verify the defence ministry's claim.

The last weeks have seen Russia mount infantry assaults across frozen ground in battles described by both sides as the bloodiest of the war. Ukraine said on Thursday that its forces had repelled Russian assaults along the front line.

(Reporting by Reuters)


© Reuters 2023
