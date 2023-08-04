MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that any interference from non-regional powers such as the United States in Niger was unlikely to improve the situation following a military coup in the west African nation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question about a call from Niger's ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, for the United States and the entire international community to intervene to restore constitutional order in the west African country.

"It is unlikely that the intervention of non-regional forces is capable of changing the situation for the better," Peskov told reporters.

"...We are monitoring the situation very closely, we are concerned about the tension in Niger, and we continue to favour a swift return to constitutional normality without endangering human lives," he said.

