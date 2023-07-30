STORY: Russia's Defense Ministry said it brought down three Ukrainian drones early on Sunday (July 30) that had been trying to attack Moscow.

Moscow's mayor said nobody was hurt, and there was only minor damage to the front of two office buildings in the Moskva-Citi business district.

The Defense Ministry said two drones had crashed after being brought down using radio-electronic equipment, and air defenses had shot down one more.

Russian media reported that one of the buildings damaged was home to three Russian government ministries, as well as residential apartments.

Liya is an eyewitness.

"My friends and I rented an apartment to come here and unwind, and at some point, we heard an explosion and it was like a wave, everyone jumped. And then there was a lot of smoke and you couldn't see anything. From above, you could see fire."

The fact that hostile drones have begun reaching the heart of the Russian capital in recent months is uncomfortable for Russian authorities, who have reassured the public that Russia is in full control of what they call its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Kyiv did not immediately react to the incident.

Meanwhile in Ukraine, authorities in Zaporizhzhia said that at least two people were killed in a Russian missile strike on Saturday (July 29).

The city's council secretary said the blast wave broke windows in 13 high-rise buildings, and damaged the building of an educational institution and a supermarket.

On the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said an African initiative could be a basis for peace in Ukraine - but that Ukrainian attacks made it hard to realize.

Putin added that one of the points in the initiative was a ceasefire - something Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has rejected, as it would leave Russia in control of nearly a fifth of his country, and give its forces time to regroup.