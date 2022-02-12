Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia says it chased off a U.S. submarine from its far east waters

02/12/2022 | 12:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian and U.S. state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian naval vessel chased away a U.S. submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific after the submarine ignored the ship's orders for it to surface, Interfax news agency cited the defence ministry as saying on Saturday.

Russia accused Washington of breaking international law and creating a national security threat over the incident, which came at a time of high tensions between Moscow and Washington over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine.

There was no immediate comment from the United States.

The crew of the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate used "corresponding means" to make the submarine leave Russian waters, the defence ministry was quoted as saying.

It said it had called in the U.S. defence attache over the incident.

The submarine was spotted near the Kuril islands early on Saturday as Russia was conducting naval exercises with its Pacific Fleet and it was ordered to surface immediately, the Russian ministry was quoted as saying.

It said the order was ignored by the U.S. submarine's crew, leading the Russian frigate to take unspecified action to make it leave.

"The U.S. submarine ... left Russian territorial waters at maximum speed," the defence ministry was quoted as saying.

Russia's defence minister spoke by phone with his U.S. counterpart on Saturday as the United States and other Western nations warned that war in Ukraine could ignite at any moment.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin spoke for an hour by phone later in the day. [L1N2UN0ES]

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin,; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:28pPutin has said nothing to suggest he's preparing invasion - French presidency official
RE
12:18pBiden and Putin speak; U.S. pulls embassy staff, military trainers from Ukraine
RE
11:25aThousands march in Kyiv to show unity against Russian threat
RE
11:25aThousands march in Kyiv to show unity against Russian threat
RE
11:13aDutch airline KLM to stop flying to Ukraine - ANP news
RE
11:09aUkraine crisis escalating says Germany's Baerbock
RE
10:26aRussia says u.s. submarine ignored request to leave russian wate…
RE
09:43aU.S. removing about 150 military trainers from Ukraine
RE
09:43aU.S. removing about 150 military trainers from Ukraine
RE
07:26aLavrov, in Blinken call, accuses U.S. of 'propaganda' about Russian aggression
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish