Russia says it could resume spot gas sales after filling its reserves

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Alexander
Novak said on Friday that Russia could resume spot gas sales
after it finishes filling its storage reserves, a step that
could ease pressure on prices in Europe.
Novak did not say how soon or in what quantities such sales
could take place, but the government has said it intends to keep
topping up domestic inventories until Nov. 1.
Asked if Russia could resume spot sales once reserves were
filled, Novak told reporters: "If such opportunities exist, yes,
of course."
His comments came as Russia faces pressure to step up gas
shipments to Europe where prices have rocketed this year,
sending household bills higher and hitting industrial users such
as steelmakers and fertiliser producers.
Critics have accused Moscow of deliberately withholding
supplies in order to exert political pressure and win faster
regulatory approval for the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipeline
that will double the amount of gas it can ship across the Baltic
Sea to Germany.
Russia denies this and says it is meeting its contracted
commitments, which major European customers have confirmed.
President Vladimir Putin said this week the idea that Moscow
was using energy as a weapon was "nonsense", and Russia was
prepared to supply more gas to Europe if requested.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Maria Kiselyova
Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Mark Potter)