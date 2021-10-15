Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Russia says it could resume spot gas sales after filling its reserves

10/15/2021 | 06:16am EDT
MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Russia could resume spot gas sales after it finishes filling its storage reserves, a step that could ease pressure on prices in Europe.

Novak did not say how soon or in what quantities such sales could take place, but the government has said it intends to keep topping up domestic inventories until Nov. 1.

Asked if Russia could resume spot sales once reserves were filled, Novak told reporters: "If such opportunities exist, yes, of course."

His comments came as Russia faces pressure to step up gas shipments to Europe where prices have rocketed this year, sending household bills higher and hitting industrial users such as steelmakers and fertiliser producers.

Critics have accused Moscow of deliberately withholding supplies in order to exert political pressure and win faster regulatory approval for the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will double the amount of gas it can ship across the Baltic Sea to Germany.

Russia denies this and says it is meeting its contracted commitments, which major European customers have confirmed.

President Vladimir Putin said this week the idea that Moscow was using energy as a weapon was "nonsense", and Russia was prepared to supply more gas to Europe if requested. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Maria Kiselyova Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Mark Potter)


All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:35aIran not ready to resume Vienna talks, wants to discuss texts first -EU official
RE
06:16aRussia says it could resume spot gas sales after filling its reserves
RE
05:16aMAGNIT : Pilots Pharmacy Pickup Partnership with Uteka
MT
05:04aEtalon Group Buys Land Plot in Russia
MT
04:43aRussia could resume spot gas sales after filling its reserves - Novak
RE
04:32aStocks, FX gain on improving sentiment, Turkish lira at new low
RE
03:15aTurkey seals 11 bcm Azeri gas deal and making progress on supply, minister says
RE
03:01aMagnit launches partnership with Uteka pharmacy marketplace
DJ
01:06aFrom spy satellites to mobile networks, S.Korea hopes new rocket gets space programme o..
RE
01:05aEXPLAINER-GERMANY'S NORD STREAM 2 GA : the long road until gas flows
RE
More news
