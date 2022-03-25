Russia says it has agreed to coordinate with China on North Korea - RIA

"Concern was expressed over the latest developments in the sub-region" at the meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and China's representative on the Korean Peninsula, Liu Xiaoming, the ministry was quoted by RIA news agency as saying.

The talks emphasised the need to step up efforts to find fair political and diplomatic solutions to the problems of northeast Asia, and "it was agreed to maintain close coordination between Russia and China", the ministry said, according to RIA.

