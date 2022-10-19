Russia says it has launched new strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Advanced search
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
61.5500 RUB   +1.74%
07:23aIndia to examine Russia oil price cap; its refiners line up Dec crude buys
RE
07:07aMadagascar minister fired for voting against Russia's Ukraine annexation
RE
07:05aRussia says it has launched new strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure
RE
10/19/2022 | 07:05am EDT
(Reuters) - Russia has launched new strikes against military and energy targets in Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said in its daily briefing on Wednesday.

It added that "all designated targets were hit".

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


07:23aIndia to examine Russia oil price cap; its refiners line up Dec crude buys
RE
07:00aING Says Canada's Inflation on Wednesday to Stir Rate Expectations; Comments on The Can..
MT
06:55aRussians are Dubai's top non-resident property buyers in Q3 - report
RE
06:49aRussia plans grain export quota at 25.5 mln T for Feb 15-June 30
RE
06:14aTwo villages relish partial power as Ukraine faces blackouts
RE
06:14aDutch government to spend billions on military procurement
RE
06:13a'Reality can hurt', Ukrainian official tells Russia over Kherson
RE
