Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:28 2022-12-16 pm EST
64.0000 RUB   +0.20%
08:07aRussia says it hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure, military targets on Friday
RE
07:18aAzerbaijan sees gas exports to Europe edging up in 2023 - Interfax
RE
07:06aBreakneck LNG build-out shows Germany can move fast, Scholz says
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia says it hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure, military targets on Friday

12/17/2022 | 08:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said its "high-precision" weapons hit parts of Ukraine's military-industrial complex and energy and military administrative facilities on Friday.

"As a result of the strike, the transportation of weapons and ammunition of foreign production has been thwarted," it said on Saturday. Ukraine's plants producing weapons, military equipment and ammunition had been disabled, it added.

Ukrainian officials earlier said Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the military operation, knocking out power in the second-biggest city and forcing Kyiv to implement emergency blackouts nationwide.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:07aRussia says it hit Ukraine's energy infrastructure, military targets on Friday
RE
07:18aAzerbaijan sees gas exports to Europe edging up in 2023 - Interfax
RE
07:06aBreakneck LNG build-out shows Germany can move fast, Scholz says
RE
07:06aPalm oil to trade between 3,500-5000 rgt/T until May- analyst Mistry
RE
06:52aItalian economy minister says ECB rates hikes worrying for Rome
RE
06:30aRussia says EU's new sanctions will just cause more problems for the bloc
RE
05:29aRussia installs shield over Zaporizhzhia nuclear storage site
RE
05:16aAir raid alert sounds across Ukraine - officials
RE
04:37aFounder of Russian private militia accuses France in Central African Republic attack
RE
04:28aFour leaders sign agreement to bring green Azeri energy to Europe
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish