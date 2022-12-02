Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  08:20 2022-12-02 am EST
62.0260 RUB   +1.35%
08:27aRussia says it is 'outraged' by France backing war crimes tribunal
RE
08:13aEU plans to fine companies for breaking sanctions against Russia
RE
08:00aLukoil Says Italian Refinery to Continue Operating Despite Russian Oil Embargo
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia says it is 'outraged' by France backing war crimes tribunal

12/02/2022 | 08:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that it was "outraged" by a statement from the French foreign ministry that supported plans to create a tribunal on possible crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine.

In a statement, Moscow's foreign ministry criticised the plans, which would see the European Union set up a special court to investigate and prosecute possible Russian war crimes.

"We demand that French diplomats, who are so attentive to human rights issues, not divide people into 'right' and 'wrong', 'ours' and 'not ours'," the foreign ministry said.

Ukraine has been pushing for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute Russian military and political leaders it holds responsible for starting the war.

Russia, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", has denied targeting civilians and other war crimes.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:27aRussia says it is 'outraged' by France backing war crimes tribunal
RE
08:13aEU plans to fine companies for breaking sanctions against Russia
RE
08:00aLukoil Says Italian Refinery to Continue Operating Despite Russian Oil Embargo
MT
07:29aOwner Lukoil says Italian refinery can keep going despite oil embargo
RE
07:16aObama Adviser to Lead Chicago Fed; Barr Signals Stronger Bank-Capital Rules; November J..
DJ
07:12aUkraine seeks ban on churches 'affiliated' with Russia
RE
06:44aRussia's Putin tells Germany's Scholz that Western line on Ukraine is 'destructive' - K..
RE
06:29aNo one can bypass EU sanctions against Russia through Serbia, Vucic says
RE
06:21aFrench motorways' toll charges to go up by 4.75% on average next year
RE
06:21aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Struggle ..
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish