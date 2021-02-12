Russia says it is ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions

MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov has said Moscow is ready to sever ties with the European
Union if the bloc hits it with painful economic sanctions,
according to extracts of an interview posted on the ministry's
website on Friday.
Relations between Russia and the West have come under
renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic
Alexei Navalny, which has sparked talk of possible new
sanctions.
Three European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday that the
European Union was likely to impose travel bans and asset
freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly
as soon as this month, after France and Germany signalled their
willingness to move ahead.
Pressure for sanctions has grown since Moscow infuriated
European countries last week by expelling German, Polish and
Swedish diplomats without telling the EU's foreign policy chief,
who was in Moscow for a visit. Paris and Berlin now say there
must be a response.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov was asked in an interview
due to be published in full later on Friday whether Moscow would
now move towards cutting ties with the EU itself.
"We proceed from the fact that we're ready (for that). In
the event that we again see sanctions imposed in some sectors
that create risks for our economy, including in the most
sensitive spheres," Lavrov said.
"We don't want to isolate ourselves from global life, but we
have to be ready for that. If you want peace then prepare for
war," he said.
