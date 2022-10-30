Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  09:55 2022-10-30 am EDT
61.5000 RUB    0.00%
10:10aNATO calls on Russia to urgently renew Ukraine grain deal
RE
09:38aRussia says it recovers drones used in Black Sea fleet attack in Crimea
RE
06:28aCathay Pacific to resume some flights in Russian airspace
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia says it recovers drones used in Black Sea fleet attack in Crimea

10/30/2022 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry on Sunday said it had recovered and analysed the wreckage of drones used to attack ships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea the day before, finding that the drones were equipped with Canadian-made navigation.

The ministry has said Ukraine attacked the Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol with 16 drones early on Saturday, and that British navy "specialists" had helped coordinate what it called a terrorist attack, a claim Britain has denied.

Russia said it had repelled the attack but that the ships targeted were involved in ensuring the grain corridor out of Ukraine's Black Sea ports.

Ukrainian officials have suggested that Russia itself may have been responsible for the explosions, which it has used as a pretext to pull out of a U.N.-brokered grain deal, a move that undermines efforts to ease a global food crisis.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify either side's claims.

"According to the results of the information recovered from the navigation receiver's memory, it was established that the launch of maritime drones was carried out from the coast near the city of Odesa," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the drones had moved along the "grain corridor" security zone, before changing course to head for Russia's naval base in Sevastopol, the largest city on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The ministry said one of the maritime drones appeared to have started from within the security zone of grain corridor itself.

"This may indicate the preliminary launch of this device from aboard one of the civilian vessels chartered by Kyiv or its Western patrons for the export of agricultural products from the seaports of Ukraine," the defence ministry said.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:10aNATO calls on Russia to urgently renew Ukraine grain deal
RE
09:38aRussia says it recovers drones used in Black Sea fleet attack in Crimea
RE
06:28aCathay Pacific to resume some flights in Russian airspace
RE
05:15aCathay Pacific to resume some flights using Russian airspace - Bloomberg News
RE
04:58aEU urges Moscow to revoke suspension of Ukraine grain deal
RE
04:17aInternational leaders offer condolences over deadly South Korea Halloween crush
RE
03:19aEU urges Russia to revoke Ukraine Black Sea grain deal suspension
RE
10/29Russia is weaponizing food with halt of Black Sea grain exports -Blinken
RE
10/29Blinken says russia is again weaponizing food with halt of grain…
RE
10/29China Southern cancels planned return of Boeing 737 MAX flights -website
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish