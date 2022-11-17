Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:18 2022-11-17 pm EST
60.4820 RUB   +1.18%
12:36pRussia says it rejects 'scandalous' Dutch MH 17 verdict
RE
12:08pEurozone Inflation, UK's Autumn Budget Drag Equities Mostly Lower at Closing
MT
11:47aUkraine likely to get access to missile blast site -Polish officials
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia says it rejects 'scandalous' Dutch MH 17 verdict

11/17/2022 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FROM THE FILES - FLIGHT MH17

(Reuters) -Russia on Thursday rejected what it called the "scandalous" decision by a Dutch court to convict two of its citizens for downing a Malaysian airliner and said the proceedings had not been impartial.

Judges convicted three men of murder for their role in the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers and crew, and sentenced them to life in prison in absentia.

The three were former Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy, and Leonid Kharchenko, a Ukrainian separatist leader.

The Dutch court also said Russia had "overall control" of separatist forces in eastern Ukraine at the time the plane was shot down.

Russia's foreign ministry said the court had been under unprecedented pressure from Dutch politicians, prosecutors and the media to impose a politically motivated outcome.

"The trial in the Netherlands has every chance of becoming one of the most scandalous in the history of legal proceedings," it said in a statement. Moscow has repeatedly denied responsibility for the downing of the jet.

Separately, a top Russian politician told Tass news agency that Moscow would not be extraditing Girkin and Dubinskiy.

Andrei Klishas, a member of Russia's upper house of parliament, told Tass that the court's decision would not have any legal consequences.

The Russian foreign ministry said prosecutors had ignored all evidence it said indicated that the missile could have been launched by Ukrainian troops from territory controlled by Kyiv.

"We deeply regret that the District Court in The Hague disregarded the principles of impartial justice in favour of the current political situation," it said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Toby Chopra, David Ljunggren and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:36pRussia says it rejects 'scandalous' Dutch MH 17 verdict
RE
12:08pEurozone Inflation, UK's Autumn Budget Drag Equities Mostly Lower at Closing
MT
11:47aUkraine likely to get access to missile blast site -Polish officials
RE
11:35aRusal Says London Metal Exchange Should Not Single Out Russia in Monthly Stocks Report
MT
11:05aMcDonald's Kazakh franchisee suspends work, citing supply issues
RE
10:39aEU says Russia is not yet ready for peace in Ukraine
RE
10:14aEBRD board to discuss Ukraine's grid operator emergency financing
RE
09:46aDutch court hands life sentences to men convicted of MH17 downing
RE
09:45aIAEA board passes resolution ordering Iran to cooperate with probe
RE
09:42aUkrainian presidential adviser hails MH17 ruling in The Hague
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish