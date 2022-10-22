Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:25 2022-10-22 am EDT
61.5000 RUB   +1.40%
08:21aRussia says it repelled Ukrainian offensive in Kherson region
RE
06:02aHow water has been weaponised in Ukraine
RE
05:08aIran condemns call for UN probe into alleged use of its drones in Ukraine
RE
Summary 
Summary

Russia says it repelled Ukrainian offensive in Kherson region

10/22/2022 | 08:21am EDT
Civilians evacuated from Kherson board a bus in Oleshky

(Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday its forces had prevented an attempt by Ukraine to break through its line of control in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, where it is evacuating civilians in anticipation of a wider Ukrainian counter-offensive.

"All attacks were repulsed, the enemy was pushed back to their initial positions," the Defence Ministry said, adding that Ukraine's offensive was launched towards the settlements of Piatykhatky, Suhanove, Sablukivka and Bezvodne, on the west side of the Dnipro river.

The ministry's statement said Russian forces had also repelled attacks in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.

Russia is under pressure in Kherson as it braces for a Ukrainian push to retake the region.

Ukraine said on Friday that Russian forces had begun actively moving units and equipment from the west to the east bank of the Dnipro river.

Kyiv has imposed an information blackout from the Kherson front, but Russian commander General Sergei Surovikin said this week the situation in Kherson was "already difficult" and Russia was "not ruling out difficult decisions" there.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
