Russia says it will supervise Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after annexation

Oct 5 (Reuters) -
Russia plans to supervise operations of the Zaporizhzhia
nuclear plant after formally annexing the wider Zaporizhzhia
region in southern Ukraine this week, the state-owned RIA news
agency reported on Wednesday, citing a foreign ministry
official.
Russia captured the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in early
March shortly after invading Ukraine, but Ukrainian staff had
continued to operate it. Both Moscow and Kyiv have since accused
each other of shelling the facility, risking a nuclear disaster.
"The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is now on the territory
of the Russian Federation and, accordingly, should be operated
under the supervision of our relevant agencies," RIA quoted
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying.
It was not clear how Russia planned to operate the plant
and if it would try and introduce its own staff to the complex.
Another state-owned Russian news agency, TASS, reported that
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA), the U.N. nuclear watchdog, will visit Moscow in the
coming days to discuss the situation at the plant.
Russia acted to annex Zaporizhzhia and three other regions
after holding what it called referendums – votes that were
denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and
coercive. Moscow does not fully control any of the regions.
(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)