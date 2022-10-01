Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:23 2022-09-30 pm EDT
59.0750 RUB   -0.21%
10:34aRussia says its troops left Lyman to avoid encirclement
RE
10:33aRussia not re-elected to UN aviation agency's 36-member council
RE
08:22aItaly's Eni working with Gazprom to resolve Russian gas flow halt
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia says its troops left Lyman to avoid encirclement

10/01/2022 | 10:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday its troops had withdrawn from the town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine to avoid being surrounded by Ukraine's army.

"In connection with the creation of a threat of encirclement, allied troops were withdrawn from the settlement of Krasny Liman to more advantageous lines," the defence ministry said, using the Russian name of the town.

Ukraine's capture of Lyman, which has served for months as a logistics and transport hub for Russian operations, marked a major defeat for Moscow, a day after President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions. These include Donetsk, where Lyman is located.

The ministry said in a statement that Russia had inflicted serious losses on the Ukrainian forces by launching "massive fire strikes" against them. It did not provide evidence, and the claim could not be independently verified.

"Despite the losses suffered, the enemy, having a significant superiority in forces and means, introduced reserves and continued the offensive in this direction," it said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:34aRussia says its troops left Lyman to avoid encirclement
RE
10:33aRussia not re-elected to UN aviation agency's 36-member council
RE
08:22aItaly's Eni working with Gazprom to resolve Russian gas flow halt
RE
07:03aSuperyacht linked to sanctioned Russian on sale for 29.5 million euros
RE
06:08aGreece-Bulgaria pipeline starts operations to boost non-Russian gas flows
RE
03:29aGas starts flowing to Poland through new Baltic Pipe pipeline
RE
02:53aTurkey rejects Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
RE
02:46aOPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna -OPEC source
RE
09/30U.S. has much to gain from Nord Stream damage, Russia says at U.N.
RE
09/30N.Korea fires fourth missile in a week as South flexes military muscle
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish