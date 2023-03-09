Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  07:07:13 2023-03-09 am EST
75.8949 RUB   -0.17%
07:13aRussia says mass strikes were 'retaliation' for attack it blamed on Ukraine
RE
07:00aHyundai Motor in talks to sell Russia plant to Kazakhstan -media report
RE
06:42aHungary's Orban says central bank money supply cuts are too drastic
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia says mass strikes were 'retaliation' for attack it blamed on Ukraine

03/09/2023 | 07:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that its forces had carried out a "massive retaliatory strike" on Ukrainian infrastructure after what it called a terrorist attack in Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, last week.

Ukraine said at least six civilians were killed in the first big volley of Russian missile strikes since mid-February,

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement that it hit Ukrainian defence companies and other "military infrastructure" with a range of weapons including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

It said it had destroyed targets including drone bases and sites producing ammunition, and disrupted the transport of foreign weapon supplies across Ukraine by rail. It was not possible to independently verify the claims.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 regions had been hit."The occupiers can only terrorise civilians," he said in a statement.

The Russian ministry said the strikes were in response to what Moscow called a terrorist attack in Bryansk region last week, when members of a group called the Russian Volunteer Corps staged an incursion from Ukraine.

Russia said two civilians were killed in the incident, which Ukraine accused Moscow of staging as a false "provocation".

In the course of its year-old invasion, Russia has launched mass "retaliatory" strikes before after incidents it blamed on Ukraine, including an explosion that caused serious damage last October to a bridge between Russia and the Moscow-annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:13aRussia says mass strikes were 'retaliation' for attack it blamed on Ukraine
RE
07:00aHyundai Motor in talks to sell Russia plant to Kazakhstan -media report
RE
06:42aHungary's Orban says central bank money supply cuts are too drastic
RE
06:29aFactbox-Why is Georgia in turmoil over a "foreign agents" law?
RE
06:20aUkraine, Romania agree to check depths of Danube canals
RE
06:17aEU energy chief tells companies not to sign new Russian LNG deals
RE
06:08aCanada's top general concerned military lacks capacity to lead Haiti mission
RE
06:04aBreakaway Moldovan region says it foiled Ukraine plot against leader
RE
06:00aIAEA chief makes plea for Zaporizhzhia safe zone after outage
RE
05:57aSenshukai Swings to Loss in 2022 on Higher Expenses, Lower Sales
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral