Russia says no agreement yet to extend Black Sea grain deal

Moscow demands removal of obstacles to food, fertiliser
exports
Russia wants state bank reconnected to SWIFT - minister
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday there was no
agreement yet to extend a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain
via the Black Sea, repeating its insistence on unhindered access
to world markets for its own food and fertiliser exports.
Deputy Foreign Minster Sergei Vershinin was quoted by state
news agency TASS as saying talks with U.N. officials in Geneva
on Friday had been useful and detailed but the issue of renewing
the deal - which expires in one week - had yet to be resolved.
He also said there could be no progress unless a Russian
state bank that finances the farm sector was reconnected to the
international SWIFT bank payments system, from which it has been
cut off by Western sanctions.
The United Nations says 10 million tonnes of grain and other
foods have been exported from Ukraine under the Black Sea
initiative agreed in July, helping to stave off a global food
crisis.
But Russia has repeatedly complained its own grain and
fertiliser shipments, though not directly targeted by Western
sanctions, are effectively blocked because the sanctions cut
shippers' access to finance, insurance and ports.
A Russian foreign ministry statement said Ukrainian grain
shipments and "normalization" of Russia's own farm exports were
integral parts of a single package of measures to ensure global
food security.
In its readout of Friday's talks, it said the only
"unhindered access of Russian food and fertilizers to world
markets" would make it possible to stabilise prices.
A U.N. statement on Friday said the participants "remain
engaged in the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative
and held constructive discussions on its continuation".
Vershinin was quoted as saying that restoring access to the
SWIFT payments system for agricultural lender Rosselkhozbank was
a key issue.
"Without that, of course, we simply cannot move forward," he
said, adding that Russia had been assured by the U.N. officials
that "they also consider this issue to be vital".
The European Union announced on June 3 that it was removing
the bank from SWIFT as part of its sixth wave of sanctions over
Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine has accused Moscow of playing "hunger games" with
the world. Russia, whose warships were blocking access to
Ukrainian ports until the July deal came into force, denies
using the grains issue as a tool to gain leverage in the
conflict.
Russia briefly suspended its participation in the deal on
Oct. 29 after an attack on its Black Sea fleet but returned to
it just four days later in a U-turn by President Vladimir Putin
after mediation by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
Russia withdrew its troops from the southern Ukrainian city
of Kherson this week, abandoning the only regional capital it
had captured since the February invasion.
(Writing by Mark Trevelyan; editing by David Evans)