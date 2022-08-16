Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:54 2022-08-16 am EDT
61.3588 RUB   -0.20%
05:01aBig explosions rock ammunition dump in Russian-annexed Crimea
RE
04:52aRussia says 'no need' to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
RE
04:50aFirst post-blockade food aid ship leaves Ukraine for Africa
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia says 'no need' to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

08/16/2022 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
International military and technical forum Army 2022

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has "no need" to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, its defence minister said on Tuesday, describing media speculation that Moscow might deploy nuclear or chemical weapons in the conflict as "absolute lies".

"From a military point of view, there is no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine to achieve the set goals. The main purpose of Russian nuclear weapons is to deter a nuclear attack," Sergei Shoigu said during a speech at an international security conference in Moscow.

"The media are spreading speculation about the alleged use of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in the course of the special military operation, or about the readiness to use chemical weapons. All these informational attacks are absolute lies."

Shoigu also alleged Ukrainian military operations were being planned by the United States and Britain, and that NATO had increased its troop deployment in eastern and central Europe "several times over".

Referring to the New START Treaty to control U.S. and Russian nuclear arms, Shoigu said talks to extend the treaty were "a two-way street", and the situation around it was "difficult".

"A difficult situation is also developing with regard to the Treaty on the Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms. The agreement remains in force until 2026," Shoigu added.

"On the Russian side, obligations are being fulfilled, the declared levels of carriers and warheads are maintained within the established limits."

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:01aBig explosions rock ammunition dump in Russian-annexed Crimea
RE
04:52aRussia says 'no need' to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine
RE
04:50aFirst post-blockade food aid ship leaves Ukraine for Africa
RE
03:43aRouble weakens towards 62 vs dollar, stocks up
RE
03:28aRussian gas flows to Europe little changed
RE
03:23aS.African coal exports to Europe surge, shipments to Asia decline
RE
03:03aTurkey says five more grain ships leave Ukrainian ports
RE
03:03aFirst ship bound for Africa leaves Ukraine port
RE
02:52aUkraine warns of catastrophe at nuclear plant
RE
02:45aStocks subdued, oil weakens on recession fears
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish