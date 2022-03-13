Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
Summary

Russia seeks military equipment from China after Ukraine invasion -reports

03/13/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
Russian Army military vehicles drive along a street in Armyansk

(Reuters) - Russia has asked China for military equipment since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times and Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing U.S. officials.

U.S. National Security advisor Jake Sullivan will be in Rome on Monday to meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi, the White House said earlier.

Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation," and China have tightened cooperation as they have come under strong Western pressure over human rights and a raft of other issues.

Beijing has not condemned Russia's attack and does not call it an invasion, but has urged a negotiated solution.

The White House's National Security Council declined to comment.

The Washington Post said the unidentified U.S. officials did not state the kind of weaponry that had been requested or how China had responded.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:19pRussian default no longer 'improbable', but no trigger for global financial crisis- IMF
RE
05:01pBermuda revokes licences for many Russian planes
RE
04:02pExclusive-Ukraine has started using Clearview AI's facial recognition during war
RE
03:44pBloodied but alive after Russian air strike in western Ukraine
RE
03:00pU.S. 'will not allow' lifeline to Russia -Sullivan
RE
03:00pFrench central bank sees growth, inflation hit from Ukraine war
RE
02:37pUkraine president calls on software giants to stop supporting their products in Russia
RE
01:56pKremlin says next Russia-Ukraine talks to take place Monday
RE
12:58pTens of thousands protest in Berlin against war in Ukraine
RE
12:40pItaly to buy more gas from Angola, Congo Republic - foreign minister
RE
More news
