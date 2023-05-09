Russia sees only U.S.'threats' over jailed WSJ reporter - RIA cites official

(Reuters) - Russia sees only "attempted pressure and threats" from the United States over the case of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, state-owned RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Tuesday.

Gershkovich was arrested in March and accused of espionage, which he and his newspaper deny. The United States says he has been wrongfully detained and is attempting to gain his release. (Reporting by Reuters)