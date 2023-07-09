(Reuters) - Russian air defence systems shot down two missiles on Sunday, Russian officials said, one over the annexed Crimean peninsula and another over Russia's southern Rostov region that also borders Ukraine.

A cruise missile was shot down near the city of Kerch on the Crimean peninsula, without inflicting any damage or casualties, Russia-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. He did not specify where the missile had been launched from.

Crimea was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, but is internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

Local officials said traffic movement on the Crimean Bridge that links the peninsula to the Russian mainland was restored after an apparent suspension. No reason for the traffic halt was given.

In another incident, air defence shot down a Ukrainian missile in Russia's Rostov region, Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram.

"There were no casualties. The debris partially damaged the roofs of several buildings," Golubev wrote.

Moscow regularly accuses Ukraine of attacks against targets inside Russia. Kyiv has denied this, saying it is fighting a defensive war on its own territory.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alexander Marrow, William Maclean)