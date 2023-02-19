Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:42:43 2023-02-17 pm EST
73.9760 RUB   +1.34%
02:53aArab states need new approach towards Syria, says Saudi foreign minister
RE
01:31aRussia sinks damaged space cargo ship in Pacific - Interfax
RE
12:43aRussian envoy: U.S. seeks to inflame Ukraine crisis with claims of crimes against humanity
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia sinks damaged space cargo ship in Pacific - Interfax

02/19/2023 | 01:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia sank a damaged space cargo ship in the Pacific Ocean after it undocked from the International Space Station, Interfax news service reported on Sunday, citing the Roscosmos space agency.

"The Progress MS-21 (ship) was deorbited, entered the atmosphere and collapsed. Unburned elements of its structure fell in the non-navigational area of the South Pacific Ocean" on Saturday, the space agency was quoted as saying in a statement.

Roscosmos reported loss of pressure in the ship on Feb. 11. Investigations into the incident have delayed the launch of craft to take two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut back from the space station to as late as March 10 from a previous plan to launch on Monday. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne;)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:53aArab states need new approach towards Syria, says Saudi foreign minister
RE
01:31aRussia sinks damaged space cargo ship in Pacific - Interfax
RE
12:43aRussian envoy: U.S. seeks to inflame Ukraine crisis with claims of crimes ..
RE
12:03aBlinken to talk aid, Nordic NATO bid in visit to quake-hit Turkey
RE
02/18Russian envoy: U.S. seeks Ukraine crisis with claims of crimes against hum..
RE
02/18Russian ambassador says u.s. trying to justify own actions to fu…
RE
02/18Blinken says China did not apologize for balloon
RE
02/18Blinken says U.S. has had talks with Elon Musk about Starlink in Ukraine
RE
02/18Russia says its forces capture village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region
RE
02/18Macron - France wants Russia's defeat, but not to 'crush' it
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral