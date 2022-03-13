Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Russia strikes military base near Polish border

03/13/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: A Russian air strike hit a large military base in western Ukraine on Sunday (March 13), extending the conflict into new areas.

At least 35 people died and more than 130 were wounded, according to regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy.

He said Russian planes fired around 30 rockets at the facility, but some were intercepted. Reuters was unable to verify his statement.

Britain said the incident at the extensive Yavoriv base, just 15 miles from the border with NATO-member Poland, marked a "significant escalation".

It also heightens fears that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could spill over into neighboring NATO member states.

U.S. President Joe Biden has previously said NATO would defend every inch of its territory if that happened.

Intensive Russian attacks have been reported around the country.

In Chernihiv, around 100 miles northeast of Kyiv, firefighters rescued residents from a burning building after heavy shelling, verified video from Ukraine's emergency service showed.

Moscow denies targeting civilians.

Ukraine also reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west, and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv, where officials said nine people were killed.

Ukraine's human rights monitor said Russia used phosphorous bombs in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in the eastern Luhansk region, calling it a "war crime". Reuters has not verified those reports.

In the southern port city of Kherson, more than 400 people were detained by Russia's National Guard as they protested against Russia's occupation of the area, according to Ukraine's military high command.

Despite the violence, both Russia and Ukraine said they thought progress could be made at peace talks, 18 days after Moscow launched what it calls a special military operation.

A Ukrainian delegate said Russia was beginning to, quote, "talk constructively," and results were possible in a matter of days. A Russian delegate also said they'd made significant progress.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:44pBloodied but alive after Russian air strike in western Ukraine
RE
03:00pFrench central bank sees growth, inflation hit from Ukraine war
RE
02:37pUkraine president calls on software giants to stop supporting their products in Russia
RE
01:56pKremlin says next Russia-Ukraine talks to take place Monday
RE
12:58pTens of thousands protest in Berlin against war in Ukraine
RE
12:40pItaly to buy more gas from Angola, Congo Republic - foreign minister
RE
12:24pTurkey, Greece agree to improve ties amid Ukraine conflict
RE
12:23pInstagram users in Russia are told service will cease from midnight
RE
11:15aRussia shows signs of interest in Ukraine talks, says U.S. official
RE
10:58aBahamas orders halt to financial operations with sanctioned Russian entities
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish