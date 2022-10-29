Russia suspends participation in deal on Ukraine grain exports

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia has suspended participation in
a U.N.-brokered deal to export agricultural produce from
Ukrainian ports following attacks on ships in Crimea, TASS
quoted the defence ministry as saying on Saturday.
Russia said that Ukrainian forces, with the help of drones,
attacked ships from the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, the
biggest city in Russian-annexed Crimea, in the early hours of
Saturday.
"Taking into account... the terrorist act by the Kyiv
regime with the participation of British experts against the
ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels involved in
ensuring the security of the "grain corridor", the Russian side
suspends participation in the implementation of agreements on
the export of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports," the
ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said earlier that the drone attacks on Saturday
were largely repelled, with minor damage to a Russian
minesweeper.
United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths had said only on
Wednesday that he was "relatively optimistic" that the deal that
allowed a resumption of Ukraine Black Sea grain exports would be
extended beyond mid-November.
Under the July 22 agreement, Ukraine was able to restart its
Black Sea grain and fertilizer exports, which had stalled when
Russia invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24. The Ukraine export deal
was initially agreed for 120 days.
(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Frances Kerry)